Supportive housing development being built in Halifax for people experiencing chronic homelessness

A new supportive housing development for people experiencing chronic homelessness will be available in Halifax next year.

The development, called “Ozanam Place,” is being built by the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul and will be located at 2445 Brunswick Street.

The 38-unit development includes 33 studio apartments and five one-bedroom units, with 10 units being accessible.

Units will be prioritized for people aged 50 and older who are on the By-Name List and in need of supports, according to a news release from the province.

“We’re pleased to support the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul with this development that will provide safe, affordable and supportive housing for vulnerable Nova Scotians,” said Community Services Minister Brendan Maguire, on behalf of John Lohr, minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

“This is another great example of how government and community partners are working together to bring more affordable, supportive housing solutions to Nova Scotians, faster.”

The project, which costs more than $14 million, is expected to be complete by the spring.

The province is providing a $3.6 million forgivable loan through the Affordable Housing Development Program, as well as more than $11 million in forgivable funding from the Government of Canada’s Rapid Housing Initiative, administered by the Halifax Regional Municipality.

“All levels of government must work to ensure the most vulnerable among us can remain safe and housed. Today's announcement of 38 new permanently affordable, supportive homes in Halifax is exactly how we do it,” said Lena Metlege Diab, Member of Parliament for Halifax West, on behalf of Sean Fraser, federal minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities.

The province says the building will be operated by the North End Community Health Centre.

