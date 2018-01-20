

The Canadian Press





The Nova Scotia Supreme Court has dismissed a motion by some residents living nearby a proposed tire-burning project to have testimony from an independent toxicologist on the fallout from the plant.

A decision released Friday ruled out the witness from the judicial review of the Minister of Environment's decision to allow Lafarge to burn whole tires in their cement plant near Brookfield.

The residents' group -- Citizens Against Burning of Tires -- says the expert's opinions should still be considered by the Environment Department, as it shows where information is lacking.