Featured
Supreme Court dismisses citizens against tire-burning's request for toxicologist testimony
Nova Scotia is going to pay LaFarge Canada about $105 per tonne -- up to about $2,100 daily -- in a one-year pilot project that will burn the tires to make cement in the company's Brookfield plant.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, January 20, 2018 12:59PM AST
The Nova Scotia Supreme Court has dismissed a motion by some residents living nearby a proposed tire-burning project to have testimony from an independent toxicologist on the fallout from the plant.
A decision released Friday ruled out the witness from the judicial review of the Minister of Environment's decision to allow Lafarge to burn whole tires in their cement plant near Brookfield.
The residents' group -- Citizens Against Burning of Tires -- says the expert's opinions should still be considered by the Environment Department, as it shows where information is lacking.