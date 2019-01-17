Featured
Supreme Court rejects man's appeal in neighbour's fatal stabbing
Craig Kelloway died in Calgary in May 2013. He was working as a teacher at David Thompson Middle School. (Photo: Facebook)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Thursday, January 17, 2019 12:24PM AST
OTTAWA -- The Supreme Court will not hear an appeal from a Calgary man who argued he was fending off an attempted sexual assault when he stabbed his new neighbour 37 times.
Nicholas Rasberry was sentenced to seven years in prison after a judge convicted him of manslaughter in the death of school teacher Craig Kelloway in May 2013.
Canada's top court on Thursday dismissed a request to hear arguments against the conviction.
The three-member Alberta Court of Appeal had earlier rejected a bid to overturn both the sentence and conviction.
The defence had argued that the court should have accepted Rasberry's claim that he was acting in self-defence.
Rasberry said Kelloway, who was originally from Glace Bay, N.S., had threatened to sexually assault him and his wife.