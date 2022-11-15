Surge in shots: Nova Scotians booking COVID-19 vaccines as flu, infections spike
It would seem all the flu and respiratory illness going around right now is helping to fuel a surge in COVID-19 vaccine appointments, but not everyone has been able to book one.
"Everybody is eligible for something right now," said Allison Bodnar, CEO of the Pharmacy Association of Nova Scotia, adding members have administered about 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the last month or so.
"Our five to 11 group, we're constantly adding appointments in HRM, where we see demand seems to be highest. And we've got lots of appointments for the really young, the under five, and for the 18-plus, we have appointments through the province as well," said Bodnar.
Robin Young got his fourth shot at Boyd's Pharmacy Tuesday.
"As easy as it is, I was able to come in, it literally took me about two seconds, honestly, to get the shot," said Young. "I sit here for 15 minutes. It's easy to book online. I really don't see why I wouldn't get it.”
According to information dated Nov. 10 on the province's COVID-19 dashboard, 617 Nova Scotians have died since March of 2020. 53.4 per cent of the population have had three or more vaccine doses. Of the rest, 82 per cent have had two shots and 3.4 per cent have only had one. The rest - nearly 15 per cent - have never had a COVID vaccine.
Still, the booking process hasn't been smoothing sailing for everyone.
Kirsten Barr moved to Nova Scotia from Ontario a year ago and has had problems getting the system to acknowledge her previous shots.
She thinks the required information was finally submitted on the weekend, but it could take up to three weeks to be verified.
"And I haven't had a shot since early in this year, so I'm due. And it makes you a little bit uncomfortable when you have to go out and do Christmas shopping and be in a grocery store, so I mask," said Barr.
An email from the provincial Department of Health and Wellness Tuesday said, "Permanent residents of Nova Scotia who received a dose(s) of COVID-19 vaccine in another province, territory or county can submit their out-of-province dose online at https://www.novascotia.ca/vaccineentry which will update their Nova Scotia COVID-19 Proof of Vaccination."
"It may take up to 3 weeks for the proof of vaccination to be updated. Once it is updated, they can book their next appointment," the statement read, adding that Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang would be speaking with media about this year's flu season in the days ahead.
Expecting to be spending more time with friends and family over the holidays, Young said getting the booster was a no-brainer for him.
"So, if this can help me prevent spreading it, plus prevent me getting it myself, I'm really happy to do that.”
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | Russian missiles cross into Poland during strike: AP source
Russia pounded Ukraine's energy facilities Tuesday with its biggest barrage of missiles yet, striking targets across the country and causing widespread blackouts. A senior U.S. intelligence official said missiles crossed into NATO member Poland and killed two people.
EXPLAINER | How NATO's defence obligations could be triggered by Ukraine conflict
A deadly explosion occurred in NATO member Poland's territory near its border with Ukraine on Tuesday, and if it is determined that Moscow was to blame for the blast, it could trigger NATO’s principle of collective defence known as Article 5.
MPs demand answers from feds over kids' med shortage, call for stocking up
Health Canada faced a series of questions from MPs on the House of Commons Health Committee Tuesday over the ongoing children’s pain medication shortages, including whether the country should be building a stockpile of these pharmaceuticals or starting to produce its own supply.
Trudeau deletes tweet falsely claiming Iran has sentenced 15,000 protesters to death
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau deleted a tweet containing false information on mass death sentences in Iran, after a viral campaign on social media circulated the fake news.
More than 100 rounds fired in Merritt, B.C., area during early morning shooting, mayor says
Upwards of 100 gunshots rang out in the Merritt, B.C., area early Tuesday morning, according to the city's mayor – though it doesn't appear that anyone was injured.
NATO to meet on Wednesday at request of Poland, 2 diplomats say
NATO ambassadors will meet on Wednesday at the request of Poland on basis of the alliance's Article 4, two European diplomats told Reuters after an explosion in Poland close to the Ukrainian border reportedly caused by a stray Russian missile.
Girl Guides of Canada renaming 'Brownies' as it has caused 'personal harm' to racialized girls
Girl Guides of Canada announced Tuesday that the organization is renaming “Brownies,” as it says the name has caused “personal harm” to racialized girls and the change will reflect its goals of empowering girls.
Drake, Arcade Fire, Bryan Adams among Canadian Grammy nominees
Classical composer Yannick Nezet-Seguin is among the leading Canadian Grammy nominees this year with a strong showing coming from an array of other homegrown talents.
Canada monitoring reports of Russian missiles hitting Poland: Anand
Defence Minister Anita Anand says she is in contact with Polish authorities over reports that two people were killed when Russian missiles hit the NATO ally.
Toronto
-
NEW
NEW | Toronto woman in final stages of MAiD application after nearly a decade-long search for housing
A disabled 32-year-old woman says she is in the final stages of requesting a medically-assisted death after seven futile years of applying for affordable housing in Toronto.
-
This is what to expect from southern Ontario's first major snowstorm
An alert has been issued for parts of southern Ontario with the 'first significant snowfall' of the season set to bring a blast of winter weather.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1 dead, 3 others injured in Parkdale shooting, police say
One person has died, and three others have been injured in a shooting in Parkdale, police say.
Calgary
-
Stabbing at Calgary's Jack James High School, 13-year-old arrested
Charges are pending after a student was stabbed at a Calgary public school on Tuesday.
-
Council discussing Sean Chu’s future, as mayor says he photographed her personal vehicle licence plate
Calgary city council is holding a special meeting regarding Coun. Sean Chu, who was scheduled to be deputy mayor in December.
-
Police looking for 2 men in connection with hate-motivated assault
Police are working to identify two men who are wanted for questioning in connection with a possible hate crime last week.
Montreal
-
Legault closes door on reintroducing mask mandate in public places
In the coming weeks, Quebecers should not expect to be forced to wear a mask in public places again, according to the premier, who says they will be recommended to wear one, but the decision will be left to the discretion of each individual. Premier Francois Legault made the remarks in a brief scrum Tuesday on the sidelines of a meeting of his caucus at the Quebec City Convention Centre in preparation for the next parliamentary session.
-
Quebec health minster to hold news conference Wednesday on respiratory infections, ER crisis
Public health officials in Quebec will brief the media Wednesday on what's being called the "triple threat" crippling hospitals: the combination of flu, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in children.
-
Hydro-Quebec employee accused of spying for China is a flight risk, Crown says
A Hydro-Quebec employee accused of spying for the Chinese government should remain in jail because he is a flight risk, a Crown prosecutor argued Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
EPSB asks province for thresholds for in-school masking, claiming enforcement difficulty without government support
The trustees of Edmonton's public school division want a meeting with Alberta's new top doctor and clarity on when it is appropriate to resurrect health measures brought in during the pandemic, such as mask mandates.
-
Dad who donated poppies to Edmonton shoppers wins $20K in Remembrance Day lottery draw
A local veteran who donated hundreds of dollars to outfit Edmontonians with poppies earlier this month won $20,000 in the Cash and Cars Lottery draw on Remembrance Day.
-
Alberta finance minister says legislation coming to re-index taxes, benefits
Alberta’s finance minister says there will be legislation next month to re-index income tax brackets and benefit payments for seniors and people with disabilities.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. woman is first Indigenous winner of Miss World Canada
A woman from a First Nation in northern Ontario has made national pageant history as the first Indigenous winner of Miss World Canada 2022.
-
Contractor killed at northern Ontario gold mine site, steel company issued two orders
There has been a workplace fatality involving a steel contractor working on the construction of a mill facility at a gold mine in northern Ontario.
-
Doug Ford criticized for not wearing mask one day after Ontario’s new recommendation
Ontario Premier Doug Ford was criticized Tuesday for not wearing a mask in the legislature one day after the province’s top doctor “strongly recommended” they be worn indoors.
London
-
Homeless double amputee on street outside Victoria Hospital for fifth day
Londoners continue to do what they can for Tom, a homeless man and double amputee. CTV News London viewers first met Tom on Monday, and for five days now, Tom has been living on a patch of grass, steps away from LHSC's Victoria Hospital campus. But passersby are trying to support the 59-year-old with warm drinks and food.
-
Snow moving into London region, travel advisory issued
A blast of winter weather is moving in Tuesday night, with the first accumulative snow event of the season. A strengthening upper level trough, with an approaching low-pressure system will move over the lower Great Lakes bringing snow for much of southern Ontario. Most areas will see 5 to 10 cm of snow and Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory.
-
'It’s scary, I’m looking over my shoulder': Tow truck turf war migrating to London, Ont.
Escalating violence within the tow truck industry in London has local drivers and experts worried that the Forest City could soon head the way of the GTA when it comes to turf wars. This comes days after one tow truck company saw two of its trucks torched, and a driver at another company was shot at while driving down Adelaide Street South.
Winnipeg
-
More private health-care options, crime prevention take centre stage in Manitoba's throne speech
Premier Heather Stefanson has outlined her blueprint for Manitoba in the coming year, with plans to explore private health-care services, spend billions of dollars for hospitals, and financially stabilize Manitoba Hydro.
-
'It changed our lives forever': How blood donations gave a Manitoba family one last Christmas together
Blood donations have made a huge difference in the lives of a Manitoba family – it gave them extra time with their son and the chance to celebrate the holidays one last time together.
-
Tenants in two Winnipeg apartments complain of no heat and mould
From no heat to mould, tenants of two Winnipeg apartment buildings are speaking out about their living conditions.
Ottawa
-
First snowfall of the season to hit Ottawa on Wednesday
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Ottawa, calling for 5 cm of snow on Wednesday.
-
With snow in the forecast, the winter tire rush is on
Appointments to have winter tires installed are filling up fast and demand is on the rise with snow in the forecast.
-
Three people arrested following lockdown at Gatineau high school
Gatineau police say three people have been arrested following an incident that led to the lockdown of a local high school.
Saskatoon
-
City releases cost estimates of downtown entertainment district sites
Saskatoon city council will vote on the location of the proposed downtown entertainment district on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Woman alleging abuse at Saskatoon Christian school finds home vandalized, on fire
A woman alleging physical and sexual abuse at a Saskatoon Christian school says she found her home vandalized and on fire last week.
-
Saskatoon police lay further charges against Dawn Walker
A Saskatoon woman who has been charged after faking her death and that of her son is facing further charges.
Vancouver
-
More than 100 rounds fired in Merritt, B.C., area during early morning shooting, mayor says
Upwards of 100 gunshots rang out in the Merritt, B.C., area early Tuesday morning, according to the city's mayor – though it doesn't appear that anyone was injured.
-
For the 2nd time since Nov. 1, Coquitlam RCMP want to know if you lost a diamond ring
For the second time this month, Mounties in Coquitlam are looking for the rightful owner of a diamond ring that was turned over to their detachment.
-
99% of Indian status card holders have experienced discrimination when presenting ID: UBCIC report
Encountering racism is a near-universal experience for people who use Indian status cards, according to a survey by the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs.
Regina
-
SHA recommends vaccines as influenza cases rise in Sask.
Influenza cases are quickly rising in Saskatchewan with the majority of the increase being seen in children and young adults.
-
'No plans' by Saskatchewan government to loosen licence requirements for truckers
The Saskatchewan government is seeking to reassure the families of those killed or injured in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash that it will not be loosening rules for truck driving licences.
-
Woman alleging abuse at Saskatoon Christian school finds home vandalized, on fire
A woman alleging physical and sexual abuse at a Saskatoon Christian school says she found her home vandalized and on fire last week.
Vancouver Island
-
Murder trial for men who escaped Vancouver Island prison adjourned after accused suffers back injury
The second day of trial for two inmates accused of killing a man after they escaped from a minimum-security prison near Victoria was adjourned before it began Tuesday.
-
Teen prevents men from entering her car during attempted abduction in Langford, B.C.
The West Shore RCMP are warning the public of an abduction attempt that was reported in Langford, B.C., on Monday evening.
-
Nanaimo man sentenced to life in prison for murder of woman in Brentwood Bay
A Nanaimo, B.C., man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a woman in Brentwood Bay in 2019. He also received two seven-year sentences for two aggravated assaults during the same attack.