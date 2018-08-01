

CTV Atlantic





The saying goes if you can't stand the heat, get out of the kitchen.

Staff working over the hot grills and deep fryers at the Hopewell Rocks restaurant have a lot of heat to deal with.

“Probably the hottest spot on the site is the kitchen,” says Noel Hamman, the Hopewell Rocks property manager.

A thermometer proves it. One was taken out of the fridge and was at 4 C. In less than two minutes, the mercury hit out at 36 C and was still rising.

Staff are encouraged to get out of the kitchen by taking frequent breaks.

“By having the conversation about staying hydrated really raises the awareness,” Hamman said. “What we find it is the staff are looking out for one another.”

All staff, inside and out, are also given cooling cloths.

“The cooling towel is amazing,” says maintenance employee Laura Snare.

“I think it has something to do with the cool water against your jugular that cools you down.”

The heat in the Maritimes has taken some visitors by surprise.

Cooling stations in Halifax are a big hit with people walking along the waterfront.

All of Nova Scotia, all of P.E.I., and all of New Brunswick except for communities along the Fundy coast are again under a heat advisory. Officials here at Hopewell Rocks say the water temperature is also higher than usual.

“Yesterday, we did have a kayaker out and he had a thermometer attached to his kayak and he told us the water temperature was 20 C,” Snair said.

Back on land, Jean Vaillancourt thought a trip to East Coast would help him cool off.

“We were planning on coming here but we didn't know it was going to be this hot,” said Vaillancourt.

For residents of central Canada who have been experiencing temperatures in the high 40s, a humidex in the low 30s is cool.

“For Ontarians, this is lovely heat,” said Erin Strutt. “It's actually quite refreshing with the breeze.”

A thought shared by the thousands who are heading to Hopewell to beat the heat.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Jonathan MacInnis.