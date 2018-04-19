

CTV Atlantic





It may not be an award they want to brag about, but residents of Keswick Ridge, New Brunswick can claim the honour of Atlantic Canada's bumpiest road.

An annual survey has identified Atlantic Canada’s bumpiest roads; Route 616 in Keswick Ridge, N.B. topped this year's list, with Pine Glen Road in Riverview, N.B. coming in as runner-up for the second straight year.

CAA's annual Worst Roads campaign received more than 4,500 votes from drivers in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and P.E.I.

According to the survey, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick are each home to four of the worst roads in the region, while P.E.I and Newfoundland each had one road listed.

“The Worst Roads campaign allows the public to identify the roads in their area that are in particularly rough shape or present dangerous driving conditions,” says Gary Howard, Vice President of Communications at CAA Atlantic.

There may be some hope for the roads on the list. Last year's 'winner', Mountain Road in Christmas Island, N.S. didn't make the list this year.

Repairs or upgrades are exactly what residents of Riverview, N.B. have been requesting for Pine Glen Road. Area residents say trucks travelling to and from a nearby asphalt plant have left the road with potholes that are ‘several inches deep’.

"It’s quite dangerous because people are zig zagging…it's like an obstacle course,” says Riverview resident Dave Tripp.

“Ongoing road maintenance is essential to ensure that we can all enjoy safe, economical, environmentally responsible and pleasant driving conditions. We will notify government officials for each of the top ten roads and welcome the opportunity to share information on planned repairs or upgrades,” continued Howard.

The 2018 Worst Roads in Atlantic Canada as voted by Atlantic Canadians are:

1. New Brunswick 616 (Keswick Ridge, N.B.)

2. Pine Glen Road (Pine Glen, N.B.)

3. Brae Harbour Road (Coleman, P.E.)

4. Markland Road (Colinet, N.L.)

5. New Brunswick 101 (Hoyt, N.B.)

6. Orangedale Iona Road (Orangedale, N.S.)

7. Fraxville Road (New Ross, N.S.)

8. Université Avenue (Moncton, N.B.)

9. Mabou Mines Road (Mabou, N.S.)

10. Louisville Road (River John, N.S.)

All available information for each road is made available to CAA Members and the public on the Worst Roads website, which is updated year-round.