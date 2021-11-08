Suspect arrested after Amherst, N.S., shooting sends victim to hospital with life-threatening injuries

HALIFAX -

Police in Amherst, N.S. are investigating a shooting on Monday afternoon that sent one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Amherst Police Department says they were called to a residence on Bayview Drive at approximately 2 p.m. on Nov. 8.

Police say upon arriving, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the victim did not reside at the residence.

Paramedics transported the victim to the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre.

Police arrested one person in relation to the shooting and say there is no further threat to the public.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Amherst Police Department at 902-667-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.