HALIFAX -- A suspect has been located and arrested after the RCMP were searching for an armed man following an incident in Musquodoboit Harbour, N.S., Thursday morning.

No details about the incident have been released, but police tweeted at 10:27 a.m. that they were responding to an “incident of an armed man” in Musquodoboit Harbour. The tweet has since been deleted.

Police said they were looking for a man in a black truck.

About 20 minutes later, police said that the suspect had been located and arrested on Montague Mines Road, which is located roughly 35 kilometres from Musquodoboit Harbour.

Correction: The man was arrested on Montague Mines Rd. https://t.co/axpZBIsulD — RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) August 6, 2020

The suspect, who police previously identified as 44-year-old Andrew Delaney, remains in custody.

There is no word on potential charges at this time.

Police were asking people in the Musquodoboit Harbour area to remain inside their homes or shelter in place as they searched for the armed man Thursday morning.

There was a heavy police presence in the community and hear highway exits.

Police also said it was possible the suspect could be in the Forest Hills Extension or Cole Harbour areas.