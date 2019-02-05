

CTV Atlantic





One man is dead and another is in custody following an altercation in Charlottetown.

Police received a report of a fight on Spring Street, near Churchill Avenue, around 1:13 a.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found a man with serious injuries at the scene. The 24-year-old Kingston, P.E.I., man, was taken to hospital, where he later died.

His death is being treated as a homicide.

Police located a suspect on Lower Malpeque Road at 2:15 a.m. and arrested him after a brief struggle.

Charges are expected against the 20-year-old Charlottetown man.

Police say the incident wasn’t random as the accused and the victim are known to one another.