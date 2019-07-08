

CTV Atlantic





One man is in custody and another is in hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Pictou County.

Pictou District RCMP responded to a home in Merigomish, N.S., around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 30-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect fled into a wooded area nearby. An RCMP dog and handler were called in to assist and the suspect was arrested a short time later.

The suspect was assessed by EHS for non-life-threatening injuries and taken to the Pictou District RCMP detachment.

Police say the suspect is known to the victim and the incident isn’t considered to be a random act.

The 37-year-old man from Thorburn, N.S., was held in custody pending an appearance Monday in Pictou provincial court.

The investigation is ongoing.