

CTV Atlantic





An 18-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly robbed and stabbed another man in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the 100 block of Pinecrest Drive around 1:16 a.m. Thursday after receiving a report that an injured man had been found on the sidewalk.

Police say the 31-year-old man had been stabbed during a robbery. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers arrested a suspect a short time later. He remains in custody.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.