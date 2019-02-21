Featured
Suspect arrested after man robbed, stabbed in Dartmouth
Halifax Regional Police respond to a robbery and stabbing in Dartmouth on Feb. 21, 2019.
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, February 21, 2019 8:45AM AST
An 18-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly robbed and stabbed another man in Dartmouth.
Halifax Regional Police responded to the 100 block of Pinecrest Drive around 1:16 a.m. Thursday after receiving a report that an injured man had been found on the sidewalk.
Police say the 31-year-old man had been stabbed during a robbery. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers arrested a suspect a short time later. He remains in custody.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.