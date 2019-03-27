Featured
Suspect arrested after man shot in Yarmouth County
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, March 27, 2019 10:47AM ADT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 27, 2019 10:55AM ADT
A suspect has been arrested after a man was shot in Yarmouth County Tuesday evening.
Yarmouth Rural RCMP responded to a home in Hebron, N.S., at 7:30 p.m.
Police say a 34-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police determined the man had been shot by another man, who then fled the home.
With the help of a K9 unit, officers located the suspect at a home on Main Shore Road a short time later.
Police contained the area and the Emergency Response Team responded to the scene.
The suspect was arrested at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Police say the shooting wasn’t a random incident as the victim and suspect are known to one another.
There is no word on possible charges at this time.