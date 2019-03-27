

CTV Atlantic





A suspect has been arrested after a man was shot in Yarmouth County Tuesday evening.

Yarmouth Rural RCMP responded to a home in Hebron, N.S., at 7:30 p.m.

Police say a 34-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police determined the man had been shot by another man, who then fled the home.

With the help of a K9 unit, officers located the suspect at a home on Main Shore Road a short time later.

Police contained the area and the Emergency Response Team responded to the scene.

The suspect was arrested at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the shooting wasn’t a random incident as the victim and suspect are known to one another.

There is no word on possible charges at this time.