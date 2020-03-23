HALIFAX -- A man is facing charges after a man was stabbed in the face in Windsor, N.S.

Saturday at 10:40 p.m., Windsor RCMP responded to a call that a man had been stabbed in the face and was on his way to hospital with serious injuries.

After speaking with the victim and witnesses, RCMP officers determined the victim had been attacked by another man with a utility knife and had sustained serious injuries to his face.

The suspect is known to the victim.

RCMP investigators were not able to locate the suspect Saturday, but he turned himself in at the Windsor RCMP Detachment the following evening.

Riley Crosby, 24, of Windsor was arrested and has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with weapon, and two counts of breach of conditions.

Crosby was held in custody overnight and was set to appear in Kentville provincial court Monday.