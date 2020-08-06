HALIFAX -- A suspect has been arrested and charged with assault and uttering threats, after the RCMP were searching for an armed man following an incident in West Chezzetcook, N.S., Thursday morning.

Police say at 9:10 a.m. on August 6, officers responded to a report of an assault and threats from a home on Mallard Lane in West Chezzetcook, N.S.

RCMP tweeted at 10:27 a.m. that they were responding to an “incident of an armed man” in Musquodoboit Harbour. The tweet has since been deleted.

Police asked people in the Musquodoboit Harbour area to remain inside their homes or shelter in place as they searched for the armed man Thursday morning.

Police said they were looking for a man in a black truck.

About 20 minutes later, police said that the suspect had been located and arrested on Montague Mines Road, which is located roughly 35 kilometres from Musquodoboit Harbour.

Correction: The man was arrested on Montague Mines Rd. https://t.co/axpZBIsulD — RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) August 6, 2020

The suspect, who police previously identified as 44-year-old Andrew Delaney, remains in custody.

He is facing charges of assault, uttering threats and pointing a firearm. Additional charges are pending following a search of his property.

He will be appearing in court at a later date.