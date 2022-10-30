Suspect arrested after two 15-year-olds shot at Cole Harbour party: RCMP
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after two 15-year-olds were shot in Cole Harbour, N.S., early Sunday morning, police say.
Halifax District RCMP and Emergency Health Services (EHS) responded to a shooting on Sedgemoor Court around 12:40 a.m.
Police say the shooting happened during a party with 20 to 30 people gathered outside a home.
When officers and EHS arrived, they found two 15-year-old victims at the scene.
Police say one of the victims had an apparent gunshot wound to their arm. They were treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries before they were taken to hospital by EHS.
According to an RCMP news release, the second victim was shot in the leg and had minor injuries. They were treated at the scene and released.
Police say the suspect fled the scene before they arrived.
The RCMP searched for the suspect with assistance from Halifax Regional Police (HRP) as well as RCMP and HRP police dogs.
The suspect was found and arrested in Dartmouth, N.S., just after 2 a.m.
Police say the 17-year-old suspect is known to the victims.
He remains in custody.
Police say their investigation continues.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
