HALIFAX -- A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that sent another man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Halifax Regional Police say the man is also suspected in connection with a robbery and attempted robbery in Dartmouth.

Police first received a report that a man with what appeared to be blood on his clothing was spotted walking along Caledonia Road around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

A short time later, police received a report of a robbery at the Dairy Queen on Main Street. Police say a man armed with a knife entered the restaurant and demanded cash.

He fled the scene empty-handed.

Police then received a report of a theft at a Sobeys store on Tacoma Drive.

Investigators say the description of the suspect was the same in both incidents.

At 6:15 p.m., officers found and arrested a man fitting the suspect’s description on Tacoma Drive. He was taken to police headquarters on Gottingen Street in Halifax and held in custody overnight.

The next morning, police received a report of an injured person inside an apartment on Roleika Drive in Dartmouth. A man with life-threatening stab wounds was found at the scene and taken to hospital.

Police believe the man was stabbed Tuesday evening and they allege the suspect took electronic equipment before fleeing the apartment.

Investigators believe the man previously arrested in connection with the robbery and attempted robbery is also responsible for the stabbing.

Police also believe the suspect and victim are known to one another.

The 29-year-old Dartmouth man remains in custody. Police say charges are anticipated.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.