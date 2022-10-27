Suspect arrested, man badly injured after reported shooting in Florence, N.S.

Police respond to a reported shooting in Florence, N.S., on Oct. 27, 2022. (Kyle Moore/CTV) Police respond to a reported shooting in Florence, N.S., on Oct. 27, 2022. (Kyle Moore/CTV)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island