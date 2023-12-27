ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Suspect attacks person with hammer, attempts to steal vehicle: Halifax police

    A photo of a Halifax police car. (Jonathan MacInnis/CTV Atlantic) A photo of a Halifax police car. (Jonathan MacInnis/CTV Atlantic)

    Police in Halifax are looking for a man they say assaulted someone with a hammer and then attempted to steal their vehicle.

    Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of an assault outside of a residence on Harvard Street just after 8 a.m. Friday.

    Police say the homeowner noticed someone in their vehicle and, when they confronted him, he struck them with a hammer.

    “The suspect threatened the owner and attempted to steal the vehicle before fleeing the area on foot,” reads a news release from the Halifax Regional Police.

    The suspect is described by police as a white man who is approximately five-foot-five to five-foot-six, wearing a dark coloured jacket with jeans and a fabric face mask.

    Police ask anyone with information or video from the area to call at 902-490-5020 or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

