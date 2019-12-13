SAINT JOHN -- Saint John police say a 19-year-old man will be facing charges of break and enter once he leaves the hospital.

Police say at around 1:00 a.m. Friday, they observed a suspect breaking into a business on Canterbury Street.

Police say the suspect fled on foot and officers gave chase on foot for about 850 metres until the man slammed into a cruiser on Union Street, breaking his leg.

The 19-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment and will be making a court appearance at a later date.