HALIFAX -- A suspect has been arrested and charged with assault and uttering threats after the RCMP were searching for an armed man following an incident in West Chezzetcook, N.S., Thursday morning.

Police say officers responded to a report of an assault and threats at a home on Mallard Lane in West Chezzetcook, N.S., around 9:10 a.m. Thursday.

They learned that a man was in possession of a firearm and had fled the area in a black truck before officers arrived on scene.

RCMP tweeted at 10:27 a.m. that they were responding to an “incident of an armed man” in Musquodoboit Harbour. The tweet has since been deleted.

Police were asking people in the Musquodoboit Harbour area to remain inside their homes or shelter in place as they searched for the armed man Thursday morning.

About 20 minutes later, police said that the suspect had been located and arrested on Montague Mines Road, which is located roughly 35 kilometres from Musquodoboit Harbour.

Correction: The man was arrested on Montague Mines Rd. https://t.co/axpZBIsulD — RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) August 6, 2020

Police confirm the truck was found in a gravel pit off Montague Mines Road in Montague Gold Mines, N.S., and the suspect was arrested without incident nearby.

Police were unable to locate the firearm and were still searching for it on Thursday.

The suspect, who police previously identified as 44-year-old Andrew Delaney, remains in custody.

The West Chezzetcook man is facing charges of assault, uttering threats and pointing a firearm. Additional charges are pending following a search of his property.

He will be appearing in court at a later date.