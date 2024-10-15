Suspect charged after throwing rocks at man, breaking bank vestibule windows: Charlottetown police

A 30-year-old man is facing charges after an incident on Queen Street in Charlottetown early Tuesday morning.

Charlottetown Police Services says it responded to a complaint of a man who damaged windows at a bank vestibule around 12:20 a.m.

Police found an injured man and “significant damage” inside the vestibule.

Police say two men were arguing when one of them left the vestibule and came back with rocks.

The man then allegedly started throwing the rocks at the other man and hit several windows, breaking them.

Police say both men were known to each other.

The suspect was found a short time later and charged with:

mischief over $5,000 dollars

assault with a weapon

breach of probation

He appeared in provincial court Tuesday morning and was remanded in custody.

