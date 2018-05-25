

CTV Atlantic





A man is facing assault charges after another man was stabbed in Mainstream, N.B.

Police were called to a home on Jade Lane shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday.

Police say a 39-year-old Mainstream man had been stabbed. He was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries, and has since been released.

Police arrested a 51-year-old man from Scott Siding, N.B. on Thursday.

Norbert James McLean is facing charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, two counts of uttering threats against property, and two counts of uttering threats against a person.

McLean appeared Thursday in Woodstock provincial court. He was remanded into custody and is due back in court Tuesday for a bail hearing.