    • Suspect charged with attempted murder after man assaulted in downtown Dartmouth

    Halifax Regional Police respond to an assault at Alderney Landing in Dartmouth, N.S., on Aug. 10, 2024. (Leo Carter/CTV Atlantic) Halifax Regional Police respond to an assault at Alderney Landing in Dartmouth, N.S., on Aug. 10, 2024. (Leo Carter/CTV Atlantic)
    A 29-year-old man is facing charges, including attempted murder, after he allegedly assaulted another man in Dartmouth, N.S., earlier this month.

    Halifax Regional Police responded to a disturbance at Alderney Landing around 2:20 p.m. on Aug. 10.

    Police say officers found a man with life-threatening injuries at the scene. The man was taken to hospital for treatment.

    Halifax Regional Police Const. Paul DesRochers declined to comment on the nature of the assault, stating that it’s an ongoing investigation.

    Scott Edward Andrew Myers is facing the following charges:

    • attempted murder
    • aggravated assault
    • assault with a weapon

    Police say Myers appeared in Dartmouth provincial court and is being held in custody.

    Meanwhile, investigators are asking anyone with information or video from the area to contact Halifax Regional Police.

    For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

