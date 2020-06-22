Advertisement
Atlantic News | Local Breaking | CTV News Atlantic
Suspect charged with attempted murder after man shot in the leg in Cape Breton
RCMP (File - Sean Amato/CTV News)
HALIFAX -- A Cape Breton man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after he allegedly shot another man in the leg following a dispute.
The RCMP received a report just after 4 p.m. Sunday that a man had showed up at a store in Cape North, N.S., and said he had been shot in the leg with a shotgun.
Police say the men, who know one another, had gotten into an argument before the shooting.
The suspect ran into the woods behind a home after the shooting and the victim drove himself to the store to get help.
He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Meanwhile, RCMP officers, RCMP police dog services, and the Emergency Response Team responded to the scene of the shooting.
The suspect walked out of the woods around 6 p.m. Sunday and was arrested without further incident.
The 61-year-old man from Cape North was held in custody overnight. He is facing charges of attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent, careless use of a firearm, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
The man was due to appear in Sydney provincial court on Monday.
Police collected evidence related to the investigation on Blaze Road on Monday.
The investigation is ongoing.