HALIFAX -- A Cape Breton man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after he allegedly shot another man in the leg following a dispute.

The RCMP received a report just after 4 p.m. Sunday that a man had showed up at a store in Cape North, N.S., and said he had been shot in the leg with a shotgun.

Police say the men, who know one another, had gotten into an argument before the shooting.

The suspect ran into the woods behind a home after the shooting and the victim drove himself to the store to get help.

He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, RCMP officers, RCMP police dog services, and the Emergency Response Team responded to the scene of the shooting.

The suspect walked out of the woods around 6 p.m. Sunday and was arrested without further incident.

The 61-year-old man from Cape North was held in custody overnight. He is facing charges of attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent, careless use of a firearm, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The man was due to appear in Sydney provincial court on Monday.

Police collected evidence related to the investigation on Blaze Road on Monday.

The investigation is ongoing.