A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the murder of a man in Moncton.

Police responded to Echo Drive around 1:15 a.m. on March 18 after receiving a report that an injured man had been found on the ground.

The 45-year-old Moncton man died at the scene. He has been identified as Karl Cadden Wearden.

Witnesses told police they saw Wearden standing beside a bicycle on Echo Drive, before getting into an altercation with another man.

Police say the man then fled the scene on foot, and they were asking for the public’s help in locating him.

The suspect was arrested Thursday.

Devon Stockley, formerly of Cape Breton, has been charged with second-degree murder in Wearden’s death.

The 33-year-old Moncton man appeared in provincial court on Friday. He has been remanded into custody until his next court appearance on April 26.