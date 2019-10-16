HALIFAX -- An 18-year-old man is facing assault charges after another man was injured in a stabbing in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the 0-100 block of Lancaster Drive at 7:18 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found a 58-year-old man suffering from a stab wound. Police initially said the man's injuries were life-threatening. They later said they were considered non-life-threatening.

A suspect was arrested at the scene.

Evan Arsenault of Dartmouth is facing charges of assault, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, uttering threats, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Arsenault is due to appear Wednesday in Dartmouth provincial court.

Police say the stabbing wasn’t a random incident as the men were known to one another.

The investigation is ongoing.