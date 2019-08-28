

CTV Atlantic





A man is facing charges after another man was shot in Yarmouth.

The RCMP learned Monday that a 22-year-old man had been taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, gunshot wounds.

Police arrested a 29-year-old man from South Ohio, N.S., and a 23-year-old woman from Yarmouth on Quaco Road, near Port Maitland, late Monday afternoon.

Investigators searched a South Ohio home in connection with the investigation on Tuesday.

The woman has been released without charges, but the man appeared in Yarmouth provincial court on Wednesday.

Joshua Dwayne Lawrence is facing charges of discharging a firearm with intent, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and careless use of a firearm.

Lawrence has been remanded into custody until his next court appearance on Sept. 3.

Police say the incident wasn’t a random act as the people involved were known to one another.

The investigation is ongoing.