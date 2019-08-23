

A man is facing assault charges after he allegedly attacked another man with a weapon in Dartmouth late Thursday evening.

Halifax Regional Police located an injured man on Pinecrest Drive just before midnight.

Police say the man had been attacked with an edged weapon. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect was arrested a short time later.

Tyler Phillip Dewolfe has been charged with assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, possession of a dangerous weapon, and breach of probation.

The 31-year-old Dartmouth man is set to appear in court Friday afternoon.

Police say both men are known to one another.