Suspect facing charges after man shot in Fredericton
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, October 5, 2018 8:28AM ADT
Last Updated Friday, October 5, 2018 3:47PM ADT
One man is facing charges after another man was shot in Fredericton early Friday morning.
The Fredericton Police Force responded to a home on the city’s north side around 4:25 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found a 47-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police say he was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was listed in stable condition Friday afternoon.
A short time later, a 56-year-old man was arrested on a property nearby.
Police say the man is facing several charges, included weapons-related offences.
Police say the suspect and victim are known to one another.