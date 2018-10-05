

CTV Atlantic





One man is facing charges after another man was shot in Fredericton early Friday morning.

The Fredericton Police Force responded to a home on the city’s north side around 4:25 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 47-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say he was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was listed in stable condition Friday afternoon.

A short time later, a 56-year-old man was arrested on a property nearby.

Police say the man is facing several charges, included weapons-related offences.

Police say the suspect and victim are known to one another.