

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Police say charges won't be laid in the death of a 94-year-old resident of a Halifax-area nursing home this summer because the suspect is "cognitively impaired."

Halifax Regional Police say officers were called to Parkland at the Lakes in Dartmouth on July 16, 2018, after an assault.

They say the woman died on Aug. 4 from complications of her injuries during an altercation with an 81-year-old woman who also lived at the facility.

The Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy on Aug. 5 and later ruled the death a homicide.

Police say investigators with their homicide unit have finished their probe and have concluded, along with prosecutors, that the suspect is not criminally culpable because of her cognitive impairment.

They say the file has been closed.