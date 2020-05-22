HALIFAX -- One man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting in Moncton Thursday evening.

The RCMP responded to reports of shots fired at a home on Sangster Street around 9:30 p.m.

Police found an injured man inside the home. He was taken to hospital, where he died.

The suspect had fled the scene before officers arrived. There was a heavy police presence in the area of Sangster and Gordon streets Thursday evening as officers searched for the man.

Witnesses told CTV News that RCMP officers were seen running with their weapons drawn.

A suspect was arrested at another residence in the area a short time later.

Police say the man remains in custody and is expected to face charges in connection with the fatal shooting.

More information is expected later today.