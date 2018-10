CTV Atlantic





One man has been arrested after another man was shot in Fredericton early Friday morning.

The Fredericton Police Force responded to a home on the city’s north side around 4:25 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 47-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say he was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A short time later, a 56-year-old man was arrested on a property nearby.

There is no word on charges at this time.

The incident is under investigation.