Suspect in custody after man shot in Fredericton
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, October 5, 2018 8:28AM ADT
One man has been arrested after another man was shot in Fredericton early Friday morning.
The Fredericton Police Force responded to a home on the city’s north side around 4:25 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found a 47-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police say he was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A short time later, a 56-year-old man was arrested on a property nearby.
There is no word on charges at this time.
The incident is under investigation.