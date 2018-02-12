

CTV Atlantic





One person is in custody after a man was stabbed in Fredericton Sunday evening.

The Fredericton Police Force says the stabbing happened around 9:24 p.m. at an apartment complex on the city’s south side.

Police arrested a suspect a short time later.

A 22-year-old man sustained serious injuries to his upper body and was taken to the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital. Police say he underwent emergency surgery and is believed to be in stable condition.

There is no word on whether charges will be laid. Police say the matter remains under investigation and they won’t be releasing any further details at this time.