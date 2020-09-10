HALIFAX -- The RCMP say a suspect is in custody after officers responded to a weapons call in Pictou Landing First Nation, N.S., Thursday morning.

Police first tweeted about the incident at 8:15 a.m., asking people to avoid the Beach Road area and residents to shelter in place.

Police tweeted an update at 9:55 a.m., stating that the suspect is in custody and there is no risk to the public.

RCMPNS #PictouLanding the suspect in the Beach Rd. call is in custody. There is no risk to the public. — RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) September 10, 2020

No other details have been released at this time.

Pictou Landing First Nation School delayed opening Thursday morning due to the incident.

According to the school’s Facebook page, the bus run will begin at 11:30 a.m. and school will start at 12 p.m. Lunch will not be served at the school.