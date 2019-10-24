HALIFAX -- One person is in custody after shots were fired at a home in Riverview, N.B., Wednesday evening.

The RCMP were called to Wilson Road around 8:15 p.m.

Police say the suspect was arrested at a different location, but they won’t say where.

No injuries were reported.

There are reports police had been in the area throughout the day.

The Mounties are expected to release more information later today.