Suspect in custody after stabbing in Middle Sackville: N.S. RCMP

Police are at the scene of a stabbing in Middle Sackville, N.S., Friday morning.

The Nova Scotia RCMP says the stabbing took place on Wagner Drive, which is in a mobile home community off of Millwood Drive.

In a tweet, police say the suspect is in custody and there is no threat to public safety.

RCMP officers are on scene of a stabbing on Wagner Dr. in Middle Sackville. The suspect is in custody and there’s no threat to public safety. We’re asking the public to stay away from the area as the investigation continues. More info will be provided when it's available. pic.twitter.com/cgDIxcDrjd — RCMP Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) June 16, 2023

People are asked to avoid the area as police investigate.

The RCMP have not provided information on the status of the victim.

They say more information will be provided when available.

