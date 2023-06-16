Suspect in custody after stabbing in Middle Sackville: N.S. RCMP
Police are at the scene of a stabbing in Middle Sackville, N.S., Friday morning.
The Nova Scotia RCMP says the stabbing took place on Wagner Drive, which is in a mobile home community off of Millwood Drive.
In a tweet, police say the suspect is in custody and there is no threat to public safety.
People are asked to avoid the area as police investigate.
The RCMP have not provided information on the status of the victim.
They say more information will be provided when available.
For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Most of 108 drowning victims in Nigeria boat accident were women and children
Most of the 108 people who drowned after a boat broke apart in north-central Nigeria were women and their children, survivors and local authorities told The Associated Press on Thursday as search efforts ended.
Thousands allowed back home, but officials say wildfires still leaving many displaced
People in parts of Alberta and British Columbia are returning home after wildfire evacuation orders were lifted Thursday.
Amid cost-of-living concerns, what are your retirement plans? Let us know
With high levels of inflation contributing to an elevated cost of living, some seniors may be rethinking their retirement plans. If you've delayed your retirement, or are thinking of doing so in order to save money, we want to hear from you.
Supreme Court to rule on constitutionality of Safe Third Country Agreement
Canada's top court will deliver the final word Friday on whether the pact between Canada and the United States to control the flow of asylum seekers violates their fundamental rights.
African leaders set to meet with presidents of Ukraine, Russia in bid to end war
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in Ukraine on Friday as part of a delegation of African leaders and senior officials seeking ways to end Russia's war, though an air raid in Kyiv during their visit was a grim reminder of the challenge they face.
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
'This is the best time there has been': Experts release 13-step roadmap to reform Canada’s health-care system
The C.D. Howe Institute released a new roadmap on Thursday that features a 13-step plan to reform Canada’s health-care system.
Movie reviews: 'The Flash' is a film that provides action, warmth and nostalgia
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'The Flash,' 'The Blackening' and 'Elemental'
Glen Assoun, man wrongfully convicted of second-degree murder, has died
Glen Assoun, who served almost 17 years in prison for murder until his conviction was overturned in 2019, has died.
Toronto
-
Highlights from CP24's Toronto mayoral debate
The seven leading candidates in Toronto’s mayoral race squared off in a debate hosted by CP24 Thursday night, with election day now less than two weeks away.
-
Canada's Wonderland by gondola: Is Vaughan really getting an aerial transit system?
In a white paper proposal viewed by CTV News Toronto, a gondola system was explored as one way to cut travel times in Vaughan, Ont. significantly.
-
Voter apathy concerns loom over Toronto election days ahead of vote
With 102 registered candidates, Toronto's mayoral election has clearly offered plenty to follow. Less clear is whether voters have been paying attention.
Calgary
-
'They didn't even care': Calgarians accuse Telus of unchecked internet installation damage
An upgrade to Telus internet speeds has some Calgarians cursing the company's name, saying it's unfairly leaving a mess on their property.
-
Special air quality statement issued for Calgary and surrounding area amid wildfire smoke
Air quality has deteriorated and officials are urging people to stay indoors as much as possible.
-
CTV News Calgary wins RTDNA 'Best Newscast'
CTV Calgary has picked up a couple of RTDNA Canada Regional Awards of Excellence, including large-market video newscast of the year.
Montreal
-
'They didn't want to help': Teen with ADHD says Marianopolis College denied her right to accommodation
A Montreal teen is speaking out after it took months to obtain an exam accommodation for her diagnosed ADHD. She alleges her CEGEP lied about its assessment criteria and failed to take her disability seriously -- so her family filed a human rights complaint.
-
Plea for help to find missing 15-year-old girl last seen in NDG
Montreal police (SPVM) is asking for your help finding a missing 15-year-old girl last seen in the Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighbourhood.
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
Edmonton
-
Former Edmonton soldier sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempting to kill her children in house fire
A former Canadian Forces soldier who was found guilty of trying to kill her three children in a house fire has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
-
Edson residents happy to be home but warned to be ready as fires still burn
The evacuation order for the town of Edson was lifted at 6 p.m. Thursday, and the community was moved to a four-hour evacuation alert.
Northern Ontario
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
-
Giroux officially ends term as CEO of Sudbury hospital
Thursday was the beginning of a new era for Health Sciences North. Sudbury's hospital began the day under new leadership with outgoing president and CEO Dominic Giroux marking his last day in office.
-
Data shows break-ins, petty theft increasing in Timmins
New numbers from the Timmins Police Service show that break-ins since January are up considerably compared to last year, while violent crime appears to be mellowing.
London
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
-
Gas leak forces partial evacuation of south London street
Ten homes were evacuated following a natural gas leak in a residential neighbourhood in south London.
-
London man accused of intimidation by Windsor family
They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but debate over the intent of a photo posted online Thursday ranged from harassment and intimidation to claim of misunderstanding of good intentions.
Winnipeg
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
-
Dauphin families anxiously await news on loved ones in deadly Trans-Canada Highway crash
Hours after a crash that has left 15 people dead and 10 others in hospital – family members in the City of Dauphin sat tense, waiting to find out news of their loved ones, of which many fear the worst.
-
A list of mass casualty bus and van crashes on Canadian highways
RCMP say 15 people died and 10 others were taken to hospital on Thursday after a bus collided with a semi-truck near Carberry, Man. Here's a list of some other serious crashes involving buses and large vehicles on Canadian roads.
Ottawa
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: June 16-18
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
-
Smoky conditions return to Ottawa
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers.
Saskatoon
-
Former students of Saskatoon private school confident more criminal charges coming
The former principal of a private Christian school at the centre of multiple abuse investigations was in provincial court on Thursday facing charges of 11 counts of assault with a weapon.
-
Saskatoon man charged with murder in fatal shooting
A 24-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in a fatal Saskatoon shooting.
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
Vancouver
-
Friends identify family of four found dead in Prince Rupert home
While RCMP in Prince Rupert continue to investigate the discovery of four bodies inside a home Tuesday evening, friends have confirmed that the victims are a couple and two young boys.
-
Residents want 'dangerous tree' removed from Vancouver neighbourhood
Residents on Vancouver's West Side say they warned the city about a "dangerous tree" for years, but little was ever done about the towering Lombardy poplar.
-
Parents shocked as Vancouver School Board looks to sell or lease part of school property
The Vancouver School Board is looking to sell or lease school property that is currently part of Graham Bruce Elementary School.
Regina
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
-
Teen faces 52 charges after string of break-ins, vehicle thefts in Regina
A 17-year-old allegedly behind a string of break-ins in Regina has been arrested. The teen faces a total of 52 charges.
-
Regina Folk Festival in 'serious financial crisis,' asks community for help to keep event going
The Regina Folk Festival (RFF) says it is in ‘serious financial crisis’ and is asking the community to help keep the summer event going.
Vancouver Island
-
Global salmon farm company with B.C. ties backs land-based aquaculture in Japan
The backing of a land-based salmon farm in Japan by a global company with ties to ocean fish farms in British Columbia has Indigenous and conservation groups calling on the federal government to accelerate its transition away from open-net farms.
-
First at 4:30: CTV Vancouver Island launches live, hyper-local newscast
The CTV Vancouver Island newsroom is taking a new approach to delivering news to islanders, launching a live newscast weekdays at 4:30 p.m.
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.