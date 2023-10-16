Atlantic

    • Suspect in custody in relation to Dartmouth stabbing: Halifax police

    The 200 block of Portland Street in Dartmouth shut down by Halifax police. (CTV/Paul Dewitt) The 200 block of Portland Street in Dartmouth shut down by Halifax police. (CTV/Paul Dewitt)

    Halifax Regional Police say they have a suspect in custody in relation to a stabbing in Dartmouth on Monday afternoon.

    In a news release, police said they responded to a report of an altercation between two people in the 200 block of Portland Street around 1:15 p.m.

    Police say they found a man who had been stabbed at the scene, who was transported to hospital with what police describe as life-threatening injuries.

    Portland Street from Maitland Street to Albert Street is closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic while police investigate the scene, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

    Anyone with information is asked by police to call them at 902-490-5020, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Atlantic Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE Trudeau addressing House on Israel-Hamas war, MPs to hold special debate

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is providing an update in the House of Commons on the 'ongoing situation in the Middle East.' His remarks will come as Parliament resumes for the first time since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in Israel and the subsequent retaliatory strikes.

    Government issues travel warning for Lebanon, suggests Canadians leave

    There have now been five Canadians confirmed killed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and follow up continues on the cases of three other missing Canadians, the federal government said. A new warning has also been issued for Canadians in Lebanon: 'consider leaving, while commercial means are still available.'

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News