Suspect in custody in relation to Dartmouth stabbing: Halifax police

Halifax Regional Police say they have a suspect in custody in relation to a stabbing in Dartmouth on Monday afternoon.

In a news release, police said they responded to a report of an altercation between two people in the 200 block of Portland Street around 1:15 p.m.

Police say they found a man who had been stabbed at the scene, who was transported to hospital with what police describe as life-threatening injuries.

Portland Street from Maitland Street to Albert Street is closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic while police investigate the scene, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked by police to call them at 902-490-5020, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.