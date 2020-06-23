HALIFAX -- A suspect is in custody and police are on scene after a brazen daytime shooting in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of a Swiss Chalet restaurant on Kempt Road around 2:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say shots were fired between two vehicles and both vehicles then fled the scene.

Investigators aren’t certain whether anyone was injured in the shooting.

Police have stopped one vehicle believed to have been involved in the incident and one suspect has been taken into custody.

No other details have been released at this time.

Police say the investigation is in the early stages and updates will be provided when available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.