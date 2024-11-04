ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Suspect sought after man sprayed with sensory irritant: Halifax police

    A Halifax Regional Police badge is seen in this file photo. A Halifax Regional Police badge is seen in this file photo.
    Share

    Police are looking for suspect after they say a man was sprayed with a sensory irritant in Bedford, N.S., Friday night.

    Halifax Regional Police responded to a weapons call in the 0-10 block of Lake Drive around 7:30 p.m.

    Police say officers found a 65-year-old man who had been sprayed with a sensory irritant. He was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

    Police describe the suspect as a white male, approximately 15-to-17-years-old, and approximately five-foot-10.

    Police say he was wearing all black clothing, a black hat, a black cross-body bag and his face was covered at the time of the incident.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Police are asking anyone with information or video from the area to call them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Judge rules against Alberta casino, dinner theatre operator

    An application to stay a receivership order of Mayfield Investments Ltd., a company that owns multiple businesses in Alberta including the Camrose Resort and Casino, Medicine Hat Lodge and Calgary's Stage West Dinner Theatre, has been denied by the court.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News