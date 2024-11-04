Suspect sought after man sprayed with sensory irritant: Halifax police

Police are looking for suspect after they say a man was sprayed with a sensory irritant in Bedford, N.S., Friday night.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a weapons call in the 0-10 block of Lake Drive around 7:30 p.m.

Police say officers found a 65-year-old man who had been sprayed with a sensory irritant. He was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police describe the suspect as a white male, approximately 15-to-17-years-old, and approximately five-foot-10.

Police say he was wearing all black clothing, a black hat, a black cross-body bag and his face was covered at the time of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information or video from the area to call them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

