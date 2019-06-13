

CTV Atlantic





Police are looking for a suspect after a man was stabbed in Lower Sackville, N.S. early Thursday morning.

The RCMP responded to the 400 block of Sackville Drive around 1:15 a.m.

Police say a 39-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when someone walked up to him and stabbed him several times.

The suspect walked away and was last seen on Sackville Drive, walking towards Downsview Mall.

Police aren’t certain what kind of weapon was used.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say he didn’t know the man who stabbed him.

A K9 unit with the Halifax Regional Police assisted the RCMP at the scene, but they were unable to find the suspect.

The suspect is described as a black man with cornrows pulled back into a ponytail. He is about 30 years old and 5-foot-10 inches tall. He was wearing dark clothing at the time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the RCMP.