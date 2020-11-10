HALIFAX -- Police are looking for a suspect after several people were sprayed with a sensory irritant outside a drug store in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the Shoppers Drug Mart on Quinpool Road around 3:05 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say a number of people were treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are looking for the suspect, who is described as a white man with long brown hair. He was wearing a bright blue and orange windbreaker at the time of the incident.

Halifax Regional Police are asking anyone with information about the incident, or video from the area, to contact them at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477.)