Police are still looking for a suspect in connection with a violent home invasion in Dartmouth on the weekend.

Halifax Regional Police were called to a home on Trinity Avenue around 8 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a man knocked on the door, and when the resident answered, the suspect struck him in the head with what looked like a replica gun.

Police say the suspect entered the home and continued to assault the resident while demanding money. The man gave him some cash and the suspect fled the area on foot.

The 47-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers searched the area, but they weren’t able to locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as a young white man with short stubble on his face. He is around six feet tall and weighs roughly 200 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and sunglasses.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact the Halifax Regional Police.