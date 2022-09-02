Suspects sought in attempted break-and-enter in St. Roch, P.E.I.

The RCMP on Prince Edward Island is searching for a suspect involved in an attempted break-and-enter at a residence in St. Roch.

Prince District RCMP responded to a report on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. of an attempted break-and-enter on Clark Road.

Officers were told that multiple people unsuccessfully attempted to gain entry to a home that was occupied by two residents. Police say the suspects fired a gun towards the residence before fleeing the scene.

Members of multiple law enforcement agencies attended the scene. Police say no one was injured during the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the St. Roch area on Wednesday evening to contact Prince District RCMP at 902-436-9300.