Suspicious death in Dartmouth ruled a homicide

Halifax Regional Police is reporting that a suspicious death, which occurred Thursday at a residence in Dartmouth, N.S., has been ruled a homicide.

At about 7:15 a.m. on Dec. 16, police responded to a report of a suspicious death on Kennedy Drive.

Police say the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service conducted an autopsy and ruled the death a homicide. The victim has been identified as 47-year-old Vincent Lamont Beals.

The investigation is ongoing and officers remain on the scene of the residence.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.