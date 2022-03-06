Suspicious death in Dartmouth ruled a homicide; victim identified: HRP
Halifax Regional Police have ruled a suspicious death that occurred in Dartmouth Friday night a homicide.
Police say they responded to reports of an injured man at a home on Elmwood Avenue around 11:12 p.m. Friday evening.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service had conducted an autopsy Saturday, which determined the death to be a homicide.
According to police, the victim has been identified as Ryan Charles Patrick Lindsay, 32, of Dartmouth.
"Police currently have a suspect in custody and do not believe this was a random incident," said Halifax Regional Police, in a release.
The investigation is being led by homicide investigators from the Special Investigations Section of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division.
The investigation is ongoing and police remain on scene of a residence on Elmwood Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020.
