Suspicious death in Dartmouth ruled a homicide; victim identified: HRP

Halifax Regional Police have ruled a suspicious death that occurred in Dartmouth Friday night a homicide.

Police say they responded to reports of an injured man at a home on Elmwood Avenue around 11:12 p.m. Friday evening.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service had conducted an autopsy Saturday, which determined the death to be a homicide.

According to police, the victim has been identified as Ryan Charles Patrick Lindsay, 32, of Dartmouth.

"Police currently have a suspect in custody and do not believe this was a random incident," said Halifax Regional Police, in a release.

The investigation is being led by homicide investigators from the Special Investigations Section of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division.

The investigation is ongoing and police remain on scene of a residence on Elmwood Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020.