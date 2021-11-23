Suspicious death in Truro, N.S. ruled a homicide: Truro police

HALIFAX -

A recent suspicious death in Truro, N.S. that police have been investigating has now been ruled a homicide.

On Nov. 21, police responded to a call involving an unresponsive man found inside an apartment located at 125 Arthur St.

Police have confirmed the victim is a 53-year-old man who was a resident of the apartment.

"The name of the deceased will be released upon confirmation of the out-of-province next of kin notification," wrote police in a news release.

Officers remain at the scene as the investigation continues.