Suspicious death involving gun under investigation in Colchester County, N.S.

The RCMP says it’s investigating reports of "criminal activity" at so-called police stations reportedly set up by the People’s Republic of China in Ontario. (File photo) The RCMP says it’s investigating reports of "criminal activity" at so-called police stations reportedly set up by the People’s Republic of China in Ontario. (File photo)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island