HALIFAX -- The suspicious death of a man in Halifax’s south end has been ruled a homicide and police have identified the victim.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a weapons complaint at 5578 Morris Street around 3:10 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found a 61-year-old man and 71-year-old man with serious injuries inside the residence. They were both taken to hospital.

One man died in hospital from his injuries.

Police say an autopsy has been completed and the man’s death has been ruled a homicide. He has been identified as 61-year-old Donald Scott McKay of Halifax.

CTV News reached out to Halifax Regional Police spokesperson Const. John MacLeod for an update on the 71-year-old man. MacLeod said he wasn’t certain if the man was still in hospital and wouldn’t say whether the man is considered a suspect.

He did say police are not looking for any suspects in connection with the homicide and they don’t believe it was a random incident.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.