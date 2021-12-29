Suspicious death ruled a homicide: N.S. RCMP

Nova Scotia RCMP is saying very little about the suspicious death of a 28-year-old man, other than it’s now deemed a homicide.

Police received a call shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23 about a suspicious vehicle on Lake Loon Road in Lake Loon, N.S.

Upon arrival, investigators found the man’s body inside.

RCMP aren’t releasing a cause of death or the name of the victim nor any motive behind this homicide.

An RCMP spokesperson says the investigation is in the early stages, and that “It would be premature at this time to begin making connections to other investigations.”

Police do not believe this be a random act.