Suspicious deaths in Windsor the result of murder-suicide: N.S. RCMP

Police have determined the suspicious deaths of two men in Windsor, N.S., earlier this month were the result of a murder-suicide.

The RCMP says the bodies of a 40-year-old man and 73-year-old man were found inside a residence on King Street on Sept 3.

Investigators have determined the younger man was the victim of a homicide while the senior died from self-inflicted injuries.

Police say the two men were members of the same family but haven’t confirmed their relationship. They also aren’t releasing their names.

The RCMP says it has concluded its investigation and no arrests or charges are expected in the case.

